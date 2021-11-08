Arsenal 1-0 Watford: The pick of the stats
Arsenal have won 12 of their 15 Premier League meetings with Watford (drawn one, lost two), scoring at least once every single time they’ve faced the Hornets in the competition.
Watford have conceded at least once in all 15 of their Premier League meetings with Arsenal; the only sides to face a team more times in the competition's history without ever keeping a clean sheet are West Brom (26 v Arsenal) and Wigan (16 v Chelsea).
Mikel Arteta took charge of his 100th Arsenal game in all competitions (won 54, drawn 20, lost 26) – the only manager in the club’s history to pick up more wins than the Spaniard from their first 100 games at the helm is George Graham (56).