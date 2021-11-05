Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before his side's game away at Brentford.

Here are the key points:

The club's target was to have eight or nine points after ten games, Farke says the two points achieved so far is "nowhere near" where they want to be;

The players have been working on getting back to the club's so-called 'DNA' in training this week. The focus has been on passing and keeping the ball;

He admits that even if the team bus driver had been in charge of the side he may have managed to get at least two points from a possible 30 on offer: "Let me be clear, the bus driver is a great guy. But I don't think he would want my job at present";

Captain Grant Hanley is out for two to three weeks with a groin injury, fellow centre-back Ozan Kabak has glandular fever and is a doubt. Ben Gibson returns from suspension so is likely to come straight back into the side;

Todd Cantwell won't be involved on Saturday. Farke says he has missed some training sessions this week and isn't ready for a return to the first team.

