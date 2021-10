Newcastle are interested in Tottenham and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23. The Magpies are keen to sign a centre-back after Brentford beat them to Celtic's Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer. (90Min), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are leading the race for midfielder Bobby Clark, the 16-year-old son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark. (Mail), external

