Your Norwich gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Norwich transfer gossip to drop so far:

Dean Smith may recall striker Jordan Hugill from a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. (Eastern Daily Press), external

However, Norwich loans manager Andrew Hughes has suggested that Hugill will continue to fight for his place at the Baggies. (NorfolkLive), external

Canaries striker Sebastian Soto has swapped Portugal for Scotland as he joins Livingstone on loan (Eastern Daily Press), external

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

How do you feel about Norwich's January business? Have your say here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.