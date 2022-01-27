Jack Reeve, TalkNorwichCity, external

Last Friday’s whopping win at Watford was Deano and his Norwich City squad getting themselves up off the canvas to show the national naysayers what we’re truly made of, with more key players coming back to full fitness.

Fairly recently, the fans have had to endure a pretty dismal run of disappointing defeats as well as poor performances, but it’s now five goals in two games and three wins in two weeks. This is the exact injection of hope that had to happen when it did.

Once against Charlton at The Valley to stop the rot, then a win at Carrow Road against Everton and now we’ve had a ‘booster’ with a fantastic 3-0 away win in a classic six-pointer against our fellow strugglers.

A new Canary cult hero has been born in Josh Sargent, having offered little to no return on investment prior to Watford, goes there and scores a scorpion kick that should genuinely be in the running for the next Puskas award.

The most important thing for Norwich City right now? Belief. That's now back amongst the yellow army, and that’s a vital ingredient to add into the mix, should we want to pull off one of the best Premier League survival success stories of all time.