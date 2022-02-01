Hendrick joins QPR on loan

It was a 30th birthday to remember for Jeff Hendrick as he joined Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

After completing the deal, he said: "It’s been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited.

"I have been following the team throughout this season and you are in a good position in the league. Hopefully I can come in and help give that last push to get promoted."

QPR are currently fourth in the Championship, two points off an automatic promotion spot.

