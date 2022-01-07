Bielsa on Bamford return, Gelhardt injury & FA Cup
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side face West Ham in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
Last season's top scorer Patrick Bamford is set to return from a hamstring problem against the Hammers. However, star youngster Joe Gelhardt picked up an ankle injury in training yesterday and along with fellow striker Tyler Roberts (muscle) will be out for three weeks.
Defenders Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are not expected back from injury until after the international break whilst captain Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips (both hamstring) will be out until March. There is no set return date for Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (foot).
He says the first team is currently missing 10 players which means the same number have to step up from the under-23s and below which he describes as "very talented" groups.
Bielsa, who has lost all three of his FA Cup ties whilst in charge, says "there is never a need for added motivation. We try to win every official game."
On new striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez, Bielsa says the 18-year-old will "integrate and compete with the players of his age like (Sam) Greenwood, (Amari) Miller and Gelhardt."
On January transfers, Bielsa says he has already expressed himself enough on the subject but any player who arrives and is better than what he has "would be welcome".