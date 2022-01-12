Your West Ham gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Hammers transfer gossip to drop so far:

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is apparently the number one January transfer target for the Hammers to provide some much-needed back-up for Michail Antonio. (Hammers News), external West Ham are also keeping tabs on highly-rated Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic as David Moyes looks to add extra depth to his squad.(The Sun - via Calciomercato), external

And the Hammers are eyeing a loan move to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, who can operate in both the centre-back and left-back positions. (RMC Sport), external

