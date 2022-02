Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds United side to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw is expected to be back in contention after returning from a hamstring injury but Bielsa is still without the likes of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips.

After being beaten by Newcastle at Elland Road in their last league game two weeks ago, who makes your Leeds starting XI this time out?

It's time to pick your team to face Villa