Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Southampton played really well when they came to Etihad Stadium in September. They got a point and were unlucky not to get all three.

But this Manchester City team is a different beast now compared with the way they were playing four months ago. They have won their past 12 league games and just look irresistible.

Saints were in pretty good form before they lost to Wolves last time out, and I am sure they will have a go at City, but Pep Guardiola's side seem to have an answer for everything at the moment.

Call Me Loop's prediction: City are just smashing it in the league this year. Whoever Pep puts out there, they are going to win which is a bit of a shame - my grandad is a big Southampton fan but I can't predict a win for him here. 0-3

