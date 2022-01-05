'Arsenal will be desperate to get rid of Aubameyang'

After reports that Arsenal will listen to offers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Telegraph's Luke Edwards said his departure is almost inevitable.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "It’s not the biggest shock in the world.

"I can’t imagine that there’s a more frosty relationship between player and manager than there currently is between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta.

"They will be desperate to get rid of him. You would have thought Arsenal would have learnt their lesson. They gave Mesut Ozil a really long contract on huge money when he was getting on a bit and they have done exactly the same here. He’s 33 later this year and is coming to the end of his career.

"He’s still got the ability to score goals somewhere so there is a good deal to be done for somebody, but the problem is his wages. He’s on over £300,000 a week. He is on a long contract. There will be takers for him absolutely 100%.

"It’s further complicated by the fact he’s gone to the Africa Cup of Nations so he’s not going to be around for most of this month.

"I think he will go abroad. I think Arsenal would rather send him abroad. They don’t really want to see him again. It’s a bit like seeing your ex again, and you’re paying for your ex’s mortgage while he goes and plays for another football club and scores loads of goals."

Hear more of the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds