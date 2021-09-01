David Watkinson, BBC Sport

There will be a lot of Villa fans disappointed that there were no new arrivals on deadline day, but realistically it never looked like it was going to happen. The squad feels a bit depleted at the moment due to injuries, while Conor Hourihane, Wesley and Fred Guilbert have all left on loan.

The international break has come at a decent time and will hopefully mean that some of the players who have started the season with injuries - like Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore - are closer to fitness when we face Chelsea.

Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, who have gone to Argentina on international duty, will definitely be missing, but John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey should both be available after going through Covid-related isolation. And the return of Morgan Sanson after a long injury lay-off will feel like a new signing.

Villa, who have been big spenders in recent transfer windows, have probably just about made a profit this summer due to the £100m generated from Jack Grealish moving to Manchester City.

We’re not used to that. But maybe we now have the chance to use some of our exciting young players in the first team.