Chelsea have resumed talks with Sevilla over French defender Jules Kounde, 22, and will make room in their squad by allowing Italian Davide Zappacosta, 29, Frenchman Kurt Zouma, 26, and English striker Ike Ugbo, 22, to leave. (Mail)

Zappacosta, 29, is set to join Atalanta on a four-year deal. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)

