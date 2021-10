Wolves have been handed a chance to sign Barcelona and Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite, 30. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Leeds are considering a move for Wolves' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (90 min), external

Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, 27, could be a replacement for Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid amid interest from Manchester United - despite the Spanish club being adamant the England full-back is not for sale.(AS), external

