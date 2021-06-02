Christian Fuchs is a Premier League champion, an FA Cup winner and a fan favourite at Leicester City.

But after five years as a Fox, the Austrian has said farewell to the club - for now at least.

And he said beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final was the perfect way to bow out.

"I came with a trophy and I'm leaving with another one," the 35-year-old left-back told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I came as a player looking for an opportunity in England and I'm leaving as a big fan of the club.

"I'm not saying goodbye - I know that I will come back eventually."

