Norman Riley, True Faith Podcast, external

Eddie Howe’s first game in the dugout as manager ended in a disappointing defeat by Arsenal. The Gunners dominated the game and ultimately deserved to win, although had United had a bit of luck with Jonjo Shelvey's shot which was pushed on to the bar, or a couple of refereeing decisions, then the outcome may have been more favourable.

Despite the defeat, one thing that was noticeable among fans pre-match and during the game was the feeling of optimism. Despite no wins in 13 games and being rooted to the bottom of the table, the consensus is that we can get out of the relegation zone and survive this season. Howe and the takeover have given us hope.

However, the next two games are the absolute epitome of relegation six-pointers - and both Norwich and Burnley must be beaten.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie picked up yellows at the Emirates, which means they are suspended for the Norwich game.

However, this may not concern fans too much as the latter is not a natural full-back and his absence may well see a chance for Jamaal Lewis against his former club. The young full-back has not had an easy start on Tyneside, but he is undoubtedly a talented player who still has time to come good and have a positive impact.

Fans may hope to see the return of Fede Fernandez in place of Lascelles, who has, like many of his team-mates, had a difficult season.

One thing is for certain, whoever plays must give every ounce of effort as defeat by Dean Smith’s improving Canaries might make even the most optimistic among us struggle to see how relegation can be avoided.