Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl got it wrong with his team selection against Liverpool and he might decide to be less attack-minded against Leicester, who seem to have got their spark back.

The Foxes have been up and down all season but James Maddison is playing well at the moment, and Jamie Vardy is back among the goals too so I fancy them to get another win here.

Ben's prediction: 1-1

There won't be much in this one either way, so I am going to be boring and sit on the fence.

