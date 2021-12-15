Manchester United are looking at midfield targets, with Paul Pogba likely to leave for free when his contract expires in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United are not expecting Jesse Lingard to leave in the January transfer window, as the 28-year-old midfielder approaches the last six months of his contract. (Manchester Evening News), external

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid want to explore the possibility of an exchange deal with United for forward Anthony Martial. (Eurosport), external

