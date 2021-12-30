Chelsea 1-1 Brighton: The pick of the stats

Chelsea remain unbeaten against Brighton in the Premier League (won six, drawn three); only against Portsmouth (14) and Hull (10) have the Blues played more games in the league without losing.

Brighton have only lost one of their nine away Premier League games this season (won two, drawn six); no team have lost fewer on the road in 2021-22.

Only Chelsea (five) have scored more 90th-minute goals than Brighton in the Premier League this season, with all four of Brighton’s late goals changing the result of the match (won one, drawn three).