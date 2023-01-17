I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Brentford reached the halfway stage of our Premier League season with Saturday’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

And, without being arrogant about it, to have 29 points at this stage makes it all but certain that we will have a third top-flight campaign to look forward to in August.

Thomas Frank called the victory a "defining" one, because it showed that the Bees could turn up against the teams below us in the table and not just the big boys.

The match also showed that the side can cope if one of the key players is missing – on Saturday it was left-back Rico Henry who was out with an injury.

Frank simply switched from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3, slotted the versatile Vitaly Janelt into Henry’s slot and carried on as normal.

The seven-match unbeaten Premier League run is a real achievement, although newspaper headlines and fans' songs at games saying we are chasing a European place are premature.

If results continue like this but we end up not making the Europa League or Conference League, it won’t be a failure.

The last 10 years have been built on slow and steady progress and anything above last season’s 13th-place finish is success in my book.