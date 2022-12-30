'I can't slight Eddie - but the money is a difference-maker'

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has acknowledged Newcastle’s quality as he prepares to bring his struggling side to St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Whites have lost three in a row in all competitions before the trip north, with a routine defeat by Manchester City pushing Pep Guardiola’s team back above the Magpies into second place in the Premier League.

“Newcastle have a very good team,” said Marsch. “You don’t get to the top of the table without having a lot of quality. It will be a challenge.

“They are a good team, well coached but can they win the title? There are a lot of good teams – this league is brutal.”

Marsch also emphasised the influx of money as key to Newcastle’s revival over the last 12 months, along with the exceptional coaching of Eddie Howe.

“I don’t want to slight them at all financially about this whole thing or the job Eddie has done because he has done amazingly,” said Marsch.

“[But the money] is a difference maker. In any league around the world, when you see the teams at the top, they are typically the teams who spend the most.”