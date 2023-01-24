I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Sergi Canos’ omission from Brentford’s draw at Leeds on Sunday was another sign the Bees’ second longest-serving player could be set to leave.

The winger, a matchday squad regular when fit, first arrived on loan from Liverpool in September 2015, aged 18, and quickly endeared himself to the fans with his skill, work-rate and passion.

That relationship was sealed three months later when he scored a wonder goal at Reading, which is still sung about from the stands.

We couldn’t afford to sign him that summer, but after a brief and unhappy spell at Norwich City, we managed to buy him in January 2017.

Sergi has shown genuine love for the club.

He played a major part in both our rise from the Championship and also last season.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order and had few minutes this campaign, and he may not have helped himself with a dismissal against Leeds and a recent frustrated tweet.

At 25, he has many good football years ahead of him and his exit looks likely.

Sergi will forever be part of the history of the club and the Gtech Community Stadium, scoring the ground’s first goal in a friendly, the first goal from open play in front of fans there, and then our first Premier League goal there.