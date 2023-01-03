Moyes on team news, Scamacca and Rice's body language claims
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Leeds on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
In terms of team news - Kurt Zouma is unavailable, Michail Antonio is ill and Nayef Aguerd is back training and "building himself up".
Asked about the pressure from fans, Moyes replied: "I'm feeling really good because I've had great support from David Sullivan and the board. I think West Ham supporters have been incredibly supportive."
On summer signing Gianluca Scamacca struggling to have an impact, he said: "It can take time for players to settle into England. It might just take him a little bit longer, he's had a couple of injuries."
He added: "We can all think of Harry Kane, Jesus, but there's a lot of players coming in that need time to settle."
Following Declan Rice responding to fans criticising his body language, Moyes replied: "Declan played fantastically well in the week. He tried to drive us on in the week. I don't see it."
On West Ham's current form: "We're not at the halfway point yet, if the World Cup hadn't been on we wouldn't be at Christmas. We have to buck up, do better, play better. I've been in this position twice before and we just need to get it right."
Finally he said Leeds boss Jesse Marsch might just need "some time" to get things right. Moyes said: "If you understand the Red Bull model, you understand Jesse Marsch. He's done it very well."