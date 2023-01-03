'There are positives to take' - Davies

Rangers defender Ben Davies said that there were "a lot of disappointed people" in the Rangers dressing room after Kyogo's late goal denied the Ibrox side victory.

Rangers came from behind to lead the Old Firm derby 2-1, but the Japanese striker's close range finish secured Celtic a point.

"We showed more in the second half what we are all about and I think we can take positives from that," Davies said.

"But obviously to be close to a win that would have been really important, and then not quite get it is disappointing."

Many felt Rangers needed to win to keep the title race alive, but Davies is not throwing in the towel just yet.

"It’s obviously the same as it was before the game - we haven’t cut the gap; they haven’t lengthened the gap. Still a lot of football to be played and we have to play them again.

"I think we started the second half really well. Fashion [Sakala] was brilliant all day. He set up the first goal and won the penalty for the second goal.

"When Ibrox is like that it must be really hard to play against and stop.

"We have seen positives today, ultimately we are disappointed but I think going forward there are positives to take."