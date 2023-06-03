Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This is where the Treble gets real for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

We have known since the end of April that City were likely to win the Premier League.

We knew since the draw in March that the biggest obstacle to a first Champions League triumph would be the semi-final against Real Madrid, rather than whoever lay ahead in the final.

So, once Madrid were beaten, Manchester United were always going to present the most significant threat to their Treble dream.

United have their status as the only English side to achieve it to protect. They are also, on Premier League placings, England’s third-best side. They won the trophy so far this season that City did not.

Nevertheless, Guardiola and his players have so much reason for optimism.

They were 4-0 and 6-1 ahead against their old rivals in October, when City appeared to be on a different level. They also looked to be heading for victory at Old Trafford until Bruno Fernandes’ hugely controversial equaliser – which it has since virtually been admitted should not have stood – turned the game on its head.

City have more match-winners than United. They have a more fluid midfield than United. They have a better defence.

In Guardiola, they also have a far more experienced and successful manager.

Some 25 years ago, their relegation to the third tier of the English game had just been confirmed.

A quarter of a century later, they stand on the brink of history.

Two wins in eight days is all they need now.