'Genius' Youan edges it as your Hibs player of the season

We asked you to choose your player of the season after a rollercoaster campaign for Hibs.

Here’s what you said:

Peter: Elie Youan a mercurial genius. It was a slow start in terms of end product but you could see he had the ability even in those early games. He came on to a game in the second half of the season with his maverick wing play and dead-eyed finishing. A real cult hero.

Martin: They tried to replace him but Lewis Stevenson just keeps going, he’s rarely injured and always gives 100%. This season has been a rollercoaster with injuries to key players and some youngsters thrown in, perhaps too early to be expecting too much. Some players showing improvement, but I don't think we ever had our best 11 on the pitch this season.

Chris: Youan is the obvious choice for our standout performer this season, but the truth is Kevin Nisbet coming back changed us as a team. We just look so much more threatening with him on the pitch, he will be very hard to replace if he goes.

Fergis: Paul Hanlon, Stevenson and Joe Newell have been the most consistent and reliable players this season. Always gave 100% effort and a huge factor in us making top six. Will Fish finished the season with tremendous form, especially considering that he had a very rocky start for us, and we also can’t ignore Nisbet’s goals since coming back from injury.

Eric: It’s been what can only be described as a transitional season. I thought the three players signed in January window brought some stability to the team. Fish in particular looks a fantastic player and I hope we can either sign him permanently or get him on loan again. In fact, I would say he is my player of the year.

George: Youan, Newell and Fish get worthy of mentions, with Hanlon and Stevenson not far behind. But, for me, Nisbet is class and is our player of the year.

Disco: Stevenson has been our most consistent and reliable player once again. Most of the players have had wild variances in their performance levels which is reflected in our league position over the season. James Jeggo and Youan look like good signings, but we need more, we should use the Nisbet money to buy Kevin van Veen, we need goals.

Anon: Youan has to be player of the season for me. Big-game player.