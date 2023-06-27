Defender Welch-Hayes joins Livingston

Livingston have signed right-back Miles Welch-Hayes from English League Two side Harrogate Town.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at National League Altrincham.

Welch-Hayes began his professional career with Oxford United and spent time with non-league Bath City before stints at Macclesfield Town and Colchester United.

He has agreed a three-year deal with David Martindale's side.

"Miles is going to come in and provide competition in defensive areas for us – he can play a few positions but is predominantly a right-back or right-wing-back," said the Livingston manager.

“He is a very good athlete and excellent in one-vs-one situations. I think there is a lot more to come from him and playing and training at this level will really help him kick on."