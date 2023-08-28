We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Charl: Poor team selection today. Senesi will always give you more than Kelly. Christie runs around like a headless chicken and he’s keeping Brooks out? Cook should start alongside Rothwell, he protects the back four and wins the ball. Kluivert and Traore need to do a lot more to keep their places.

David: This was a much better team performance but it’s that final product that’s missing. Who is going to score our goals? Semenyo was a real spark of hope while he was playing. He was strong in his challenges for the ball and should play every game. I would love to say we will stay up but I’m not sure we will!

Peter: Unfortunately, due to injuries, the midfield is not good enough for the Premier League. Christie and Cook both lack pace and are easily bypassed. Hopefully we will see a more competitive team when the squad is fully fit.

Stew: I was at the game and again I thought the players did really well. The future season still looks good, however the substitutes were hard to understand. They were all in weird positions and I hope the new coach didn't panic. Time will tell, the Premier League is unique, and I hope he has what it takes.

Tottenham fans

Stephen: We were again a Spurs team looking to play on the front foot and the players had freedom to express themselves. Long may Ange-ball last! We have been waiting to play like this since the Pochettino era but maybe, just maybe, a bit better than that. Come on you Spurs!

Howard: Richarlison was poor, he lost the ball and was dispossessed easily, made poor decisions, and lost confidence. Son is not much better and we're missing Kane. I think we will need a number nine, otherwise forget any silverware.

Jacob: A lot to enjoy about this new Spurs. However, there is a huge drop off when the substitutes come on. I think we are still short of personnel and I'm not convinced this run will continue. I can't see Levy bringing in the new players I believe we need, and Ange has earned.

Andy: We have our Tottenham back! All the best Spurs sides have had great midfields, it’s in our DNA, and this team is on its way to becoming one. It was great to see Maddison, Sarr and Bissouma combining, along with Udogie. Now we just have to make good of all of that midfield invention and start putting the ball in the back of the net.