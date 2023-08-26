Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper to BBC Match of the Day: "We gave everything, that’s for sure. The start was a bit of an obscure one. You plan to start well, but we didn’t think we’d start as well as that. It set the tone for the whole game.

"I’m not going to overegg a defeat too much but, at the same time, you have to look a bit deeper than a result. It’s still a loss though and we have to turn it around if we can.

"We knew we’d have to absorb pressure from United, but we created chances ourselves. You need luck on your side. It was clear that it wasn’t, with the way some situations went.

"The modern referees are top ones – they really take their time over things. It was the opposite today. I’d love to talk more and say what I really think, but I can’t do that."

On making further signings before the transfer window closes: "Everybody’s working hard to try and make a few things happen. Maybe one or two things aren’t far away. We’re not far off looking like a decent team and we have to keep on that journey."

On goalscorer Taiwo Awoniyi: "We’re pleased with his goals and, if you want to do well in this league, you need to have someone who will put the ball in the back of the net. He certainly did that."