Everton manager Sean Dyche spoke to Sky Sports: "It's very frustrating. We were miles off it last weekend, but got back on it today with a good performance. It's a performance that should win but we didn't, so we have to take responsibility for that. It's not just one individual, but collectively. We've created enough quality chances. Their keeper is probably man of the match."

"We are stretched and the market is not easy for us, so that would help. The reality is, I'm not going to make excuses - you've still performed and done the job you need to do except from score. The capability is there. There's no lack of effort. I said that even last week. The stats will be good around the effort of the team."

On the supporters: "I take it as the reality of the job here at Everton. People keep telling me to sign two centre forwards, it's not rocket science. It's not difficult to work that one out. We wanted to, but it costs money and we work hard in the market. We have to work diligently in the market. There's still time yet and we're trying to construct deals that will work in our favour."

On his new starters: "They performed in a team unit and they've delivered as a team unit. No one thinks about that, they just see the scoreline. It's really frustrating but we can't just say we're frustrated every week. We have to go out and correct that."