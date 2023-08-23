Confidence is high for goal-hungry Hearts

Defender Kye Rowles says that array of attacking options at Hearts' disposal is exciting for the players, and gives them confidence going into every game.

The Tynecastle side beat Rosenborg 3-1 last week to progress to the Conference League play-offs, before sweeping past Partick Thistle 4-0 in the Viaplay Cup.

"We've got an abundance of options at the moment which is ideal, especially when the games are coming thick and fast," Rowles said.

"Whoever's out there, they've got great strengths and qualities going forwards.

"We've scored a few goals the last couple of games, so everyone's confidence is high and hopefully we can replicate the performances from the last couple of games again tomorrow night."