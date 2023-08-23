Manchester City defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Las Palmas on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old only made two appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season, after joining in January from Argentinian team Velez Sarsfield.

Perrone made his City debut after coming off the bench in a Premier League win over Bournemouth and three days later featured in a FA Cup fifth round win over Bristol City.

Manchester City said: "Perrone’s development will now continue for 2023-24 in Spain, with him joining Las Palmas on their return to La Liga."

