Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

If Romeo Lavia follows Moises Caicedo through the Cobham doors this week, Chelsea will have locked up the base of their midfield for the next decade and given Champions League-chasing rivals Liverpool a bloody nose in the process.

On the flipside, Todd Boehly will have splashed more than £160m on a pair of midfielders whose ages together are only just older than Thiago Silva and who between them have fewer than 200 senior appearances.

Not to mention £105m January signing Enzo Fernandez who only boasts 130 career games himself.

So is Lavia worth the outlay?

Pipping Liverpool to another transfer target may be part of the motivation. It is not unlike Chelsea past or present to stockpile talent so as to prevent direct competitors from benefiting.

However, there is more to Lavia than that.

There was not much fuss last summer when Southampton snapped him up from Manchester City in a £14m deal but, tellingly, Pep Guardiola did include a buy-back option for the teenager.

Lavia was a shining light in Saints’ doomed campaign and played the fourth-highest number of minutes in the squad. His passing accuracy was the best of all, beyond even the metronomic James Ward-Prowse at 86.4%, albeit he made only half the number as his captain.

More importantly perhaps for his role, he was unafraid to put his foot in, winning more than 50% of his duels and reading the game so well as to make the fourth-most interceptions for the Saints.

He also won the most fouls for Southampton, suggesting an ability to hold onto the ball and draw the ire of the opposition.

Sure, standing out in a side that was the worst in the division is not that striking, but the numbers remain objectively impressive for an 18/19-year-old in his debut campaign.

He made his first appearance for Belgium in March, which again is no mean feat considering the competition at international level. Forcing his way into the Chelsea line-up would surely capture the attention of Roberto Martinez.

Ultimately Chelsea are banking on potential, something they have done a lot over the past 18 months.

If Lavia fulfils even a shadow of that, he will be a tremendous asset for the Blues.

However, if his way to the first team is blocked – after all, he faces some pretty expensive competition – it would be a supreme waste of a hugely talented prospect.