Romeo Lavia "can't wait" to "achieve great things" with Chelsea after joining the club on a seven-year deal.

The 19-year-old signs from Southampton for a fee believed to be an initial £53m.

The young midfielder becomes the Blues second signing in a week after Moises Caicedo completed his move to the club on Monday for a fee that could reach a British record £115m.

Speaking about the move, Lavia said: "I'm really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started.

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together."

Lavia began his career with Anderlecht, spending eight years with the club before joining Manchester City at the age of 16 and making his senior debut in 2021.

He only made his move to Southampton last summer, impressing in his 34 appearances for the club despite their relegation.

Chelsea's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said on the teenager: "We are very pleased to welcome Romeo to Chelsea. He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age, and is a player we have monitored for some time.

"We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign, and in the coming years."