Fernandes and Hojlund visit Munich memorial

Manager Erik ten Hag, Assistant Coach Steve McClaren, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United pay their respects at the Munich Air Disaster Memorial at ManchesterplatzGetty Images

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United stayed in Munich after last night's Champions League defeat at the Allianz Arena.

This morning manager Erik ten Hag led a delegation that included captain Bruno Fernandes, striker Rasmus Hojlund and chief executive Richard Arnold in a visit to Manchesterplatz, where the memorial to the 23 victims of the Munich Air Disaster is situated.

The United contingent laid wreaths in honour of those killed in 1958.

