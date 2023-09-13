'Hibs need stability & Montgomery could be the man to provide it'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

When the news filtered through that Lee Johnson had departed, few if any Hibs fans would have predicted the name of Nick Montgomery as his replacement.

That said, he arrives at Easter Road with impressive credentials.

His 50% win ratio in the A-League with title-winning Central Coast Mariners is an indication he has the skills to coach a successful team.

But even more impressive is his ability to develop young players with talent and give them a platform where their skills can be shown to clubs around the world.

Selling players to Newcastle and Juventus in the past 18 months helped the Mariners hugely in terms of finance and was another sign of how Australian football has progressed in recent years.

At the media conference to officially unveil the 41-year-old, chief executive Ben Kensell and executive director Ian Gordon spoke about how Montgomery could bring "an identity" to Hibs that has been missing in recent seasons.

The most important identity at any club, though, is winning football matches.

The fans deserve success and have backed the team through what has been a pretty harrowing few years of change in the dugout.

There is no doubt that in general the length of time a manager has to succeed has shortened in recent years.

But not since Alex McLeish have Hibs had a manager that has lasted longer than three years and that statistic alone highlights why there is a lack of stability.

Montgomery will be and should be given time to succeed. A trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday will hand him his first taste of Scottish Football before St Johnstone visit Easter Road the following week for his maiden home game.

The win at Aberdeen under interim boss David Gray prior to the international break gave Hibs their first three points of the season.

With games coming up in October against Hearts, Celtic and Rangers, everyone down Easter Road way will be hoping for a few more points on the board before this batch of fixtures appears very quickly on the horizon.