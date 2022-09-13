Gordon within reach of Scotland milestone
Hearts and Scotland number one Craig Gordon has been named in Steve Clarke's squad for the closing Nations League fixtures this month - but his club-mates Zander Clark and Barrie McKay miss out.
Gordon, 39, currently has 70 caps and will overtake Tom Boyd to become Scotland's sixth highest appearance holder if he features in all three games.
Fellow keeper Clark, who joined Hearts earlier this month, has been a Scotland squad regular and was on the bench for the 2-0 home win over Armenia in June, but has not played any club football this season.
Winger McKay's fine early-season form saw him tipped for a call-up but he also misses out.
Clarke's side, currently second in Group B1, complete the campaign by facing Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) either side of a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).
Scotland are a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.
The group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.