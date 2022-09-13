H﻿earts and Scotland number one Craig Gordon has been named in Steve Clarke's squad for the closing Nations League fixtures this month - but his club-mates Zander Clark and Barrie McKay miss out.

G﻿ordon, 39, currently has 70 caps and will overtake Tom Boyd to become Scotland's sixth highest appearance holder if he features in all three games.

F﻿ellow keeper Clark, who joined Hearts earlier this month, has been a Scotland squad regular and was on the bench for the 2-0 home win over Armenia in June, but has not played any club football this season.

W﻿inger McKay's fine early-season form saw him tipped for a call-up but he also misses out.

C﻿larke's side, currently second in Group B1, complete the campaign by facing Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) either side of a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).

S﻿cotland are a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.

T﻿he group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.