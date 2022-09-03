Ancelotti expects 'very difficult' Celtic Park visit

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Celtic to make life "very difficult" for his Champions League holders in Glasgow on Tuesday as the Spanish side launch the defence of the trophy having extended their own domestic run to four consecutive victories.

Madrid beat Real Betis 2-1 to inflict a first defeat of the La Liga season on Saturday's visitors ahead of what the Italian described as "the most important game of the first part of the season".

"We're going to be taking on a team that's on a fantastic run, but the team's going through a good patch right now - the squad has a lot of confidence," Ancelotti said.

The two Reals had gone into the game with 100% records from their opening three games in La Liga, but it is the hosts who prevailed in an exciting game.

Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later as former Real midfielder Sergio Canales fired through the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

France striker Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before Vinicius Jr's fellow Brazil forward, Rodrygo, prodded Madrid back in front in the second half.

The 21-year-old almost made it 3-1 soon afterwards but struck a post from Luka Modric's cross.

Betis were denied another equaliser when Courtois tipped Canales' dipping effort around a post with 15 minutes remaining.

Ancellotti was full of praise for Rodrygo, who is now in his fourth season with the Spanish champions.

"He's a special forward because he can play in any position," he added. "He's very quick and very intelligent without the ball.

"The apprenticeship is over and now he's a Real Madrid player in every way."