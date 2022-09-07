Neil Alexander has joined Motherwell as goalkeeping coach.

The former Scotland stopper has previously coached at Dundee United and Dunfermline.

“It’s a great club and it is an exciting time to be working here with Steven and the rest of the coaching staff," Alexander told Motherwell's website.

And manager Steven Hammell added: “The goalkeeping position is critical to our success.

“Neil adds value and experience to our current coaching staff and I am looking forward to working with him going forward.”