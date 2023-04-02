Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd: What Howe said

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was an important win and mostly it was a really good performance from the players. It was really high energy, high quality and a lot of chances created.

"We kept knocking on the door. Tribute to our fitness levels today. In my opinion, we got stronger in the game, even though we were giving so much to it. Our substitutes made a big difference to it too. They played a big part.

"We are a team of really good athletes and we want to use that and play a high-energy, high-pressing style. We want the ball in play and consistently work on that on the training pitch and it paid off today.

"There are still a lot of games to come even though it is April. Three games in six days this coming week so we know we really have to focus on Wednesday."