Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

For this week's Premier League predictions Chris Sutton faces DMA'S frontman and Everton fan Tommy O'Dell.

I was not surprised at all to see Roy Hodgson brought back to replace Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace manager and I am confident they will stay up.

That's partly because of Roy, who I really enjoyed playing under at Blackburn back in the late 1990s, but also because the Eagles are about to start a run of games against all the teams below them in the table.

That's one of the reasons I thought it was harsh to sack Vieira when they did, especially because they are still 12th despite being on a long winless run. But Roy is a smart guy who knows the club well and if they wanted to make the change, then giving him the job until the end of the season makes sense.

Roy's job is to keep them up rather than anything longer term, and he probably needs three wins from their final 10 games to do that.

We know he is pragmatic and I really don't see him losing his first game back in charge, especially at Selhurst Park, but equally I can't imagine them going into free-scoring mode and going all out to win it.

Leicester are the opposite, because their strengths are all about their attacking flair. They play well whenever James Maddison is prominent and I am huge fan of Harvey Barnes, but I just don't fancy the Foxes to keep a clean sheet.

Tommy's prediction: 3-1

It is a bit of a shock to see Hodgson back at Palace. Leicester are really struggling, though, so I am going to say they will lose.

