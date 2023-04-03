Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

The early days of Graham Potter's reign started brightly; unbeaten in five in the league and navigating a tricky start to a tricky Champions League group, which the club are somehow still contesting.

A chastening defeat at his old club Brighton was the beginning of the end however, after which the Blues never seemed to regain composure, form or any semblance of consistency. Potter appeared to be trying to run before he could walk, veering between different tactics and personnel while the players at times appeared to forget the basics.

Potter undeniably had a tough job on his hands from the start with an oversized and regularly injured squad, but results and performances never came close to matching the players he had at his disposal.

The question now is if interim manager Bruno Saltor will be in charge for next week's clash with Real Madrid or if Todd Boehly and the club's directors will move quickly on a new appointment.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann appears to be the favourite for the role and would probably be a more than acceptable choice for the Stamford Bridge faithful, especially with ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also being mooted. Similarly to Rafa Benitez a decade ago, Pochettino would not be a popular appointment.