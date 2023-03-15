Former Premier League defender Steve Brown can not see a scenario where both Antonio Conte and Richarlison are still at Tottenham this summer.

Tensions have recently risen between the pair after Spurs' Champions League exit, with Conte calling Richarlison "selfish" for his post-match comments.

Brown told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "The Richarlison one is personal because he feels he is being made the scapegoat. There is a personal dislike there.

"If you get to the summer and Conte stays, the chances are Richarlison has got to be moved on. You can’t have a manager-player relationship like that. There is a dislike that is plain for everyone to see.

"If Conte goes and Richarlison waits for the next manager to see if he gets more minutes, but I get the feeling he is a little bit temperamental. Some players don’t mind fighting for their place, some don’t like it.

"The minute they are left out for three, four or five games, it looks like they aren’t going to be a regular first-team starter and they do want to move on. You can understand that. He will believe in his head he is a number one starter."

