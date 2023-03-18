Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC MOTD: "[It was] Fairly even throughout the game. I felt that we started the game well and [in the] first half we were on top and we got a well-deserved lead. Second half unfortunately they showed that moment of quality to get the lead.

"After that we were even but both teams lacked that final cross and pass. On the day the final bit on the offensive part of the pitch we couldn't produce.

"I think if you look at Leicester and Brentford and before the game you say that you will draw 1-1 with Leicester but be 17 points ahead after 26 games in the season I would have taken that.

"I think we are in a very good position in many ways, performance-wise but we need to look at ourselves and see if we can add extra layers. We will look at this game and say we can do more."

[On Mathias Jensen's injury]

"Nothing serious, a little with the hip but he will be fine."