Leicester City retain hopes of staying in the Premier League going into the final round of fixtures on Sunday, but they will be relegated if Everton beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park, or if the Foxes fail to win at home against West Ham.

Ex-Leicester midfielder Neil Lennon said his former club were "resolute defensively" and "showed a bit of resilience" to draw 0-0 at Newcastle United on Monday, but told BBC Radio 5 Live: "You just wonder is it too little, too late?

"For Everton, it's in their hands. It might put a little bit of added pressure on the already humongous pressure on Everton to win the game. It may play in Leicester's favour, but I would always rather have my own destiny in my own control.

"All Leicester have got to do is concentrate on beating West Ham and keeping their fingers crossed that something goes wrong for Everton at Goodison Park."

Asked which of the three clubs he believed will stay up, Lennon said: "The favourites will be Everton to beat Bournemouth. All Leicester and Leeds can do is win their home games and see what the outcome is. My fingers are obviously crossed for Leicester, but it's out of their hands. It'll all be on Sean Dyche and his [Everton] players to get the result."

