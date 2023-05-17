Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

With Manchester City there are certainties: possession-based football, a relentless hunt for trophies, and goals - plenty of them.

But there is one massive uncertainty. The future of their captain, Ilkay Gundogan.

The longest-serving player under Pep Guardiola has racked up 300 games in a sky blue shirt. By mid-June he might have that up to 306. But could it be 306 and out?

His contract runs out in the summer and there's not much clarity on rumours on whether he's staying or going.

If he is going, he's going out in style. Two goals in each of his last two games have seen City push to the top of the Premier and move clear of Arsenal. Just 12 months ago, another brace from him helped with the title in dramatic circumstances against Aston Villa.

He's 32-years-old and he's showing that he's still got a lot more to give.

But Gundogan isn't about the goals. He's the calm head in midfield with the eye for a killer pass. He knows when to speed it up, he knows when to slow it down and he knows where everyone is on that pitch at any given time.

The fans want him to stay, and so do the players.

Rico Lewis knows the value in his ability: "He can play in the six, the eight, he can play in the 10," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "He's such a vital player for the squad. It would be shame to see him leave."

He's the captain of a side that select five captains each season. A captain isn't just a leader on the pitch either.

"He's helped the young guys, he's a humble guy," said Aymeric Laporte. "When I arrived he’s one of the guys who made the relationship between the players."

Gundogan makes sure that all the players become a tight unit.

"I hope for him the best. We hope he’ll stay next year," Laporte added.

I'll leave you with what Pep Guardiola told me after the win over Leeds in which Gundogan scored twice: "It's not necessary for today to know what we want for next season."

It even sounds like the City manager wants him to stay.