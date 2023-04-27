Smith hoping to 'flourish' under Mackay

Ross County defender Dylan Smith has praised manager Malky Mackay for giving him opportunities at such a young age.

The 16-year-old came off the bench for his debut against Rangers in August and has started the past four matches, taking his appearance total to nine.

“I’ve been training hard for the opportunity, obviously suspensions and injuries meant I’ve got a chance of starting and to prove myself,” Smith told County's social media channels.

“I’ve done well in the first couple of games I’ve started and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Playing against the best in the country is what you dream of as a kid, it’s a real test because they’re great professionals and the best at what they do.

“Playing against them [Rangers and Celtic] really tested me and my ability so I really enjoyed it.

“He’s [Mackay] a great manager and he’s helping me try to flourish in my career now.

“I’m just starting young and he’s given me opportunities, I’m grateful for what he’s done for me so far, he’s definitely helped me along the way.”