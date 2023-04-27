Former England captain Alan Shearer says you could "sense and feel the relief" in the City Ground as Nottingham Forest secured their first Premier League win since February over Brighton.

The win took Steve Cooper’s side out of the relegation zone, one point ahead of 18th-placed Leicester.

"Nottingham Forest deserved it and because of what Brighton went through at the weekend with extra time and penalties they knew they had to be patient as they knew Brighton were going to have most of the possession," Shearer told Match of the Day.

"That was exactly the case but they capitalised on every single error and punished Brighton. They had to be patient and set the trap for them to do that.

"It wasn’t a fluke - it was a massive three points. The errors came due to the way Forest went after them. You could sense and feel the relief in the ground."

