Brighton are closing in on deal to sign 21-year-old Brazilian striker Joao Pedro from Watford. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Albion, Brentford and Fulham have all been scouting 25-year-old Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil, who has scored 14 goals for Belgian league leaders Genk this season. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is planning talks with the club's hierarchy about how to take the side forward, with the Italian keen for more control when it comes to recruitment. (Mail, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column