Johnson 'wouldn't put it past' Newell & Doyle-Hayes to reach Premier League

Jake Doyle-Hayes knocked back a move to third-tier Forest Green in January, but Hibs boss Lee Johnson reckons the Irishman and fellow midfielder Joe Newell have it in them to strut their stuff in the English top flight one day.

"I thought were absolutely outstanding at the weekend [in the derby win over Hearts] and if they recreate those performances week in, week out I wouldn’t put it past them to play in the English Premier League," said Johnson.

"That’s the challenge. Steven Gerrard, as an example, could get to that level of performance pretty much every week when he was a player.

"What is that? It’s a mental strength, it’s a commitment, it’s a belief, it’s a confidence and they’ve got the vehicle to do that here.

"We’re competitive in every game and we’ve got very good players that can step up now and really improve not only as individuals but improve the team performance."